LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,600 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of N-able worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in N-able in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other N-able news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 8,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $103,899.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 550,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,247.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

N-able Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NABL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $11.98 on Friday. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.13 and a beta of 0.43.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Featured Articles

