LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 888,820 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,134,040 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 888,820 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.9% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.22% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $64,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 305,793 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,488,000 after acquiring an additional 68,024 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $2,665,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,011 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

