Liquity (LQTY) Market Cap Achieves $193.93 Million

Liquity (LQTY) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 26th. One Liquity token can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00007554 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $193.93 million and approximately $38.98 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquity

Liquity’s genesis date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,470,433 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

