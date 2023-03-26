Litecoin (LTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.73 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $92.70 or 0.00333302 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion and approximately $522.23 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000661 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015870 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,568,077 coins. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io.

Buying and Selling Litecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2011 as a fork of Bitcoin. It features fast, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions, a larger maximum supply of 84 million LTC, and other technical differences. It uses an open-source blockchain that is not controlled by any central authority and can be mined through a Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm. LTC has value because it has a finite supply and regularly reduces the amount of LTC entering the system, ensuring its inflation is transparent and predictable. It is used for paying for goods and services and as a testing ground for new technologies before they are implemented on the Bitcoin network. LTC was created by former Google engineer Charlie Lee and is supported by the Litecoin Foundation.”

