Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.09.

Shares of LYV opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $121.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,829,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,583,000 after buying an additional 360,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

