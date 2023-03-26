Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYV. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $101.09.
Shares of LYV opened at $65.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $121.28.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.
