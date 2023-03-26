Loom Network (LOOM) Price Tops $0.0689 on Exchanges

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $77.99 million and $32.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.34 or 0.00330734 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,222.81 or 0.25869756 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Loom Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

