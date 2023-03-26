LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 32.8% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 54,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 249,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LYB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,883. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

