Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,635.16

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $32.80 million and $27,635.16 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00199640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,864.22 or 1.00030139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000944 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,914.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

