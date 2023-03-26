Mammoth Trading Down 35.4% This Week (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $15,946.80 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030030 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018316 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00199764 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,590.48 or 1.00031529 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00182023 USD and is down -14.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,711.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.