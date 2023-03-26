Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at $133,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Manchester United Price Performance

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,774,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,180. Manchester United plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.96.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

