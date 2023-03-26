Manifold Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $20.90 or 0.00075659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $457,637.98 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

