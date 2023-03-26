Manifold Finance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $133.07 Million (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $499,795.80 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for about $22.55 or 0.00080323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

