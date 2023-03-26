Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson Sells 5,000 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $54,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,766.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,550.00.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IE opened at $11.02 on Friday. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -7.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

