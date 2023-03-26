Mars Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MARXU) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Mars Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MARXU – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Monday, March 27th. Mars Acquisition had issued 6,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 14th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MARXU opened at $10.33 on Friday. Mars Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

