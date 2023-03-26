Mask Network (MASK) Trading Down 2% This Week

Mask Network (MASK) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Mask Network token can currently be bought for $6.07 or 0.00021822 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $462.02 million and $210.81 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,150,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mask Network’s official website is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mask Network is news.mask.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them.”

