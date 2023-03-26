Mass General Brigham Inc Invests $561,000 in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 60,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. Select Energy Services accounts for 0.4% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after buying an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,698,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 460,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 451,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 561,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 331,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTTR opened at $6.32 on Friday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.89 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

WTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

