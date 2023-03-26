Meter Governance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $50.19 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.96 or 0.00010744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $50.19 million and $140,019.21 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,102,819 coins and its circulating supply is 16,946,516 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

