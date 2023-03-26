MetisDAO (METIS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.55 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $111.07 million and $5.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $24.96 or 0.00089595 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00030239 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00018301 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00199640 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,864.22 or 1.00030139 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.59262782 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $2,903,543.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.