MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kemper worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kemper by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Stock Performance

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kemper stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $52.83. 415,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $68.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

Kemper Profile

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.