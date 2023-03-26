MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kemper worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 3.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Kemper by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Kemper by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.
KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Friday, March 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
