MetLife Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2,632.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,574,000 after buying an additional 1,316,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,586,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,594,000 after buying an additional 1,100,857 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,036,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,144,000 after buying an additional 792,620 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,191,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,641,000 after buying an additional 741,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after purchasing an additional 457,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,320 shares of company stock worth $111,825,113 in the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $74.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $117.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.70.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.30. 353,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,296. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $129.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a current ratio of 31.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.20.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,081.83% and a negative return on equity of 43.38%. The business’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

