MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,519,000 after purchasing an additional 192,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after purchasing an additional 225,462 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65,166 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In related news, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

