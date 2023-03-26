Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. Millennium Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $120.60 million and approximately $18,412.20 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Millennium Sapphire has traded 43.1% lower against the dollar.

Millennium Sapphire Profile

Millennium Sapphire was first traded on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Millennium Sapphire’s official message board is mstokensto.medium.com. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art.

Millennium Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

