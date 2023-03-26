Mina (MINA) Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Mina coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002928 BTC on major exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $718.02 million and approximately $25.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,016,072,093 coins and its circulating supply is 873,790,264 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,015,950,412.8400393 with 873,598,742.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.80261708 USD and is down -2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $28,286,866.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

