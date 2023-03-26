MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ INKT opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.64. MiNK Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INKT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiNK Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

