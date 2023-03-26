Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Mondee Stock Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Mondee has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
