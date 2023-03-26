Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Price Target Increased to $17.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mondee in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:MOND opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. Mondee has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mondee

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOND. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee in the 4th quarter worth $2,635,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.