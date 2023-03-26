Monero Price Hits $162.55 on Top Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $162.55 or 0.00584456 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.97 billion and approximately $67.89 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,811.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00333302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00072477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.06 or 0.00449650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003588 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00008865 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,257,521 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

