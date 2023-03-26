Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 28th

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, March 27th.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $104.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.23. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $78.06 and a 52-week high of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.39.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 1,251 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $363,374,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,743,000 after buying an additional 3,054,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 521.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

