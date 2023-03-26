MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MLTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.32.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $164,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $387,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,916,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

