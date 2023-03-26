Morgan Stanley Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $135.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LEA. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.54.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. Lear has a one year low of $114.67 and a one year high of $158.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

