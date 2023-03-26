Morgan Stanley Lowers Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 816 ($10.02) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Informa from GBX 765 ($9.39) to GBX 805 ($9.89) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut Informa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Informa from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Informa Trading Down 1.6 %

Informa stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. Informa has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

About Informa

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

