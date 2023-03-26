Multichain (MULTI) Price Reaches $9.36 on Top Exchanges

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Multichain token can currently be purchased for about $9.36 or 0.00034043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market capitalization of $171.85 million and $2.95 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Multichain is multichainorg.medium.com.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

