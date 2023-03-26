National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Beverage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

National Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About National Beverage

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $9,545,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $8,560,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

