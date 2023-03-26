National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Beverage from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.
National Beverage Price Performance
NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.01. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $57.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.
