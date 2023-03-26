Navcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Navcoin has a market cap of $8.57 million and approximately $16,745.27 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 24.8% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00077430 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00153377 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036150 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00042095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000656 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,781,488 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

