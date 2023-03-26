Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,342.11

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $8.32 million and approximately $2,342.11 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00076009 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00152124 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00041907 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000221 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,784,332 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

