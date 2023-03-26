NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.68 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.68 billion and $54.70 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.94 or 0.00007032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017868 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001334 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

