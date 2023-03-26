NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

