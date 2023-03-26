NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More

