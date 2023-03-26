NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $143.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

