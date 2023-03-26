NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $142.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of NIKE from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

