NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $154.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $110.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.