Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $250.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson has a 52 week low of $194.89 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.48.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $517,503.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,711 shares of company stock worth $2,118,321 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 25,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,822,000 after buying an additional 121,864 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its stake in Nordson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nordson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.