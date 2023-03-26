Nordwand Advisors LLC Invests $9.14 Million in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 56,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,143,000. AbbVie makes up 1.1% of Nordwand Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.02. 4,678,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,467,481. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $278.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.62.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

