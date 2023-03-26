NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $289.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $266.00 to $289.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a reduce rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.16 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.70, for a total value of $7,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,139,253.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

