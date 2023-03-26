Oasis Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.89 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $327.92 million and $15.89 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,771.78 or 0.06345927 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017802 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05608449 USD and is down -1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $16,001,770.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.