Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Hits $0.0563

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $322.45 million and approximately $16.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.61 or 0.06348177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040666 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020794 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017868 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05681025 USD and is down -4.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $24,606,336.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

