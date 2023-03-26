OMG Network (OMG) Hits Market Cap of $257.47 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $257.47 million and $57.28 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00006576 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00061635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00040531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017802 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

