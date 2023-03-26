OMG Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $82.19 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $1.81 or 0.00006561 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $254.02 million and $82.19 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00040666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017868 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000189 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars.

