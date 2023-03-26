OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $220,832.14 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

