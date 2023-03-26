On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Sells £10,092.98 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) insider Elaine O’Donnell sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.79), for a total value of £10,092.98 ($12,394.67).
On the Beach Group Stock Performance
LON:OTB opened at GBX 137 ($1.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £228.24 million, a PE ratio of 13,700.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.41. On the Beach Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.80 ($1.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 251.95 ($3.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 139.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OTB. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Davy Research raised On the Beach Group to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
On the Beach Group Company Profile
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
See Also
