Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Open Text in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.04. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Open Text by 215.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Open Text during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Open Text by 1,359.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

